President Tinubu returns from AU meeting in Kenya

The President, who landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in the evening of Monday, July 17, 2023, was received by top government officials led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and a former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje were also among the dignitaries that received the president.

It would be recalled that the President left the country on Saturday, July 15, 2023, to join other African leaders in Kenya to participate in the African Union meeting.

At the meeting, President Tinubu decried the situation where African countries were confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the reversal of democratic gains through undemocratic changes of government.

He reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for Africa.