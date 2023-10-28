ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson

News Agency Of Nigeria

Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Alaba Lawson [Presidency]
Alaba Lawson [Presidency]

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson

