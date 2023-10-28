President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson
Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).
Recommended articles
Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.
“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”
Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Anambra border communities decry incessant attacks by Kogi, Enugu neighbours
FG to begin comprehensive repair of Third Mainland Bridge November 1
President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson
100,000 pro-Palestinian protesters in London demand ceasefire
Work to begin on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road soon – Gov Abiodun
Senator Yari donates Android smartphones to APC social media handlers
Erdoğan’s fiery speech causes tension, Israel recalls diplomats from Turkey
UN agency ‘immensely worried’ after losing contact to staff in Gaza
Tribunal affirms Fintiri as Adamawa governor
Pulse Sports
Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia
Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players
‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream
Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea
Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury
ADVERTISEMENT