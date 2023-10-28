President Tinubu mourns Iyalode of Yorubaland Alaba Lawson

Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale , described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

