President Tinubu, Mbasogo sign agreement on Gulf of Guinea gas pipeline

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said the signing of the agreement would open up new opportunities for gas exploration and employment.

President Bola Tinubu and Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Mbasogo, displaying agreement on Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project signed on Wednesday in Malabo [NAN]
President Bola Tinubu and Equatorial Guinea President, Teodoro Mbasogo, displaying agreement on Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project signed on Wednesday in Malabo [NAN]

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and publicity, said in a statement on Thursday, that the agreement was signed on Wednesday evening in Malabo.

The agreement covered legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline, establishment and operation, transit of natural gas, ownership of the gas pipeline and general principles.

In his remarks at the event, Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea, said the signing of the agreement would open up new opportunities for gas exploration and employment.

The president added that the two leaders discussed issues related to the creation of employment, food security, multilateral relations and conflict resolution mechanisms on the continent.

“Concerning Africa, conflicts and conflict resolution were discussed. We discussed various areas of conflict and what we can do to promote peace.

“We talked about promotion of peace and stability in our countries and growth and prosperity on our continent.”

According to him, African countries have to address inadequate capital, industrialisation research and development programmes, and navigate their way through problems.

“Instead of the crisis and conflicts that we see in the Republic of Congo and others, we have to look inwards to solve problems ourselves,” the President said.

He said the discussion with the President of Equatorial Guinea also covered challenges of security, the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and food security.

“We are all going for it. Within Africa and the African Union, we have resolved that we will work together to make sure that the solution to many of our problems in Africa comes from within,” Tinubu concluded.

In his remarks, Mbasogo said bilateral relations with Nigeria over many years had been rewarding and emphasised the need to deepen cooperation across salient areas.

He said Africa’s vision of having a permanent seat in the Security Council of the United Nations was vital for the development of the continent. He affirmed that Equatorial Guinea would work with Nigeria to realise the objective.

Mbasogo added that the signing of the agreement was strategic for Africa’s development. Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Simeon Esono, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Equatorial Guinea, also signed the agreement.

Chief Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Justice and AGF, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, the Minister of Defence, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Others were; Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, and Dr Jamila Ibrahim-Bio, the Minister of Youth Development.

