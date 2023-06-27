ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu extends Sallah greetings to Nigerian muslims

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu urged citizens to embody the values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim's life.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}

Recommended articles

The President urged fellow Nigerians to embrace the joyous occasion and celebrate while also emphasising the importance of reflecting on the plight of the less fortunate.

In his message, President Tinubu highlighted the significance of Eid-el-Kabir, a festival symbolising sacrifice and unwavering obedience to Allah, as demonstrated by the remarkable actions of Prophet Ibrahim.

He emphasised that the noble example of Prophet Ibrahim, who displayed immense devotion by offering his beloved son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah, remains unparalleled in historical accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the nation, President Tinubu stated, "We must multiply our good deeds as we observe Eid-el-Kabir. Let us express gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting us the privilege to witness another Eid. While we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us not forget those who may be less fortunate than us."

Eid-el-Kabir, which marks the culmination of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, calls upon Muslims to demonstrate mercy and compassion towards their fellow human beings. President Tinubu urged citizens to embody the values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim's life, including complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion.

During this auspicious season, President Tinubu called on individuals to multiply their good deeds by extending kindness to fellow Muslims and offering support to the weak and vulnerable within their communities. Such actions, he stressed, serve as a testament to the values and virtues of their faith.

Acknowledging the current challenges faced by the nation, particularly the struggling economy and simmering security concerns, President Tinubu assured the populace that these hurdles are not insurmountable. He affirmed his commitment to working tirelessly with his team to develop effective solutions. Concrete measures have already been initiated to reform the economy and remove obstacles to growth.

"As we confront the present challenges, let us approach the future with renewed vigor and hope, confident that our tomorrow will be brighter and better," President Tinubu affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conclusion, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his best wishes for a joyous Sallah celebration to all Nigerians, urging them to cherish this significant occasion.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

NLC president Joe Ajaero loses home to mystery fire

President Tinubu extends Sallah greetings to Nigerian muslims

President Tinubu extends Sallah greetings to Nigerian muslims

President Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria, Lagos

President Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria, Lagos

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity during Eid-ul-Adha

Nigerians urged to embrace religious unity during Eid-ul-Adha

LASG announces implementation of Vehicle Proof of Ownership (PoC)

LASG announces implementation of Vehicle Proof of Ownership (PoC)

World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

World Bank clarifies $800m loan to Nigeria for fuel subsidy removal in 2021

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva’s guber campaign

APC support group receives 200 decampees to support Sylva’s guber campaign

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

I went off script to announce subsidy removal on inauguration day - Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu