President Tinubu extends Sallah greetings to Nigerian muslims

The President urged fellow Nigerians to embrace the joyous occasion and celebrate while also emphasising the importance of reflecting on the plight of the less fortunate.

In his message, President Tinubu highlighted the significance of Eid-el-Kabir, a festival symbolising sacrifice and unwavering obedience to Allah, as demonstrated by the remarkable actions of Prophet Ibrahim.

He emphasised that the noble example of Prophet Ibrahim, who displayed immense devotion by offering his beloved son, Ismail, as a sacrifice to Allah, remains unparalleled in historical accounts.

Addressing the nation, President Tinubu stated, "We must multiply our good deeds as we observe Eid-el-Kabir. Let us express gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting us the privilege to witness another Eid. While we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us not forget those who may be less fortunate than us."

Eid-el-Kabir, which marks the culmination of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, calls upon Muslims to demonstrate mercy and compassion towards their fellow human beings. President Tinubu urged citizens to embody the values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim's life, including complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love, and compassion.

During this auspicious season, President Tinubu called on individuals to multiply their good deeds by extending kindness to fellow Muslims and offering support to the weak and vulnerable within their communities. Such actions, he stressed, serve as a testament to the values and virtues of their faith.

Acknowledging the current challenges faced by the nation, particularly the struggling economy and simmering security concerns, President Tinubu assured the populace that these hurdles are not insurmountable. He affirmed his commitment to working tirelessly with his team to develop effective solutions. Concrete measures have already been initiated to reform the economy and remove obstacles to growth.

"As we confront the present challenges, let us approach the future with renewed vigor and hope, confident that our tomorrow will be brighter and better," President Tinubu affirmed.

