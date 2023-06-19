ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: President Tinubu dissolves boards of all MDAs

Bayo Wahab

This is coming shortly after the President sacked all the service chiefs and named their replacements.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This is coming shortly after the President retired all the service chiefs and named their replacements.

The development was announced in a statement Willie Bassey, Director, Information on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The statement reads, “The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.

“Permanent Secretaries are directed, also, to route such correspondences to Mr President through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.

“Permanent Secretaries are particularly directed to inform the Chief Executive Officers of the affected Agencies under the supervision of their respective Ministries/Offices for immediate compliance”.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

