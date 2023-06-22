President Tinubu arrives venue for Paris Summit

Having embarked on his journey to France on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, President Tinubu joins an esteemed group of world leaders who have gathered for the highly anticipated two-day summit, scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23.

The purpose of this significant event is to assemble heads of state and government from around the world to assess and provide their endorsement for a groundbreaking agreement with wide-ranging implications.

Referred to as the "New Global Financial Pact," this accord seeks to mobilise substantial support and investment towards nations struggling with the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, the energy crisis, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an emphasis on international cooperation and solidarity, the agreement aims to pave the way for sustainable development and equitable recovery in countries across the globe.