President Tinubu arrives venue for Paris Summit

Ima Elijah

During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to engage in discussions with fellow world leaders, sharing Nigeria's experiences and perspectives.

President Bola Tinubu will have the opportunity to showcase Nigeria's achievements at the Summit [TheCable]
President Bola Tinubu will have the opportunity to showcase Nigeria's achievements at the Summit [TheCable]

Having embarked on his journey to France on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, President Tinubu joins an esteemed group of world leaders who have gathered for the highly anticipated two-day summit, scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23.

The purpose of this significant event is to assemble heads of state and government from around the world to assess and provide their endorsement for a groundbreaking agreement with wide-ranging implications.

Referred to as the "New Global Financial Pact," this accord seeks to mobilise substantial support and investment towards nations struggling with the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change, the energy crisis, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an emphasis on international cooperation and solidarity, the agreement aims to pave the way for sustainable development and equitable recovery in countries across the globe.

During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to engage in discussions with fellow world leaders, sharing Nigeria's experiences, perspectives, and proposed strategies for addressing the challenges outlined in the New Global Financial Pact. The president will have the opportunity to showcase Nigeria's achievements, highlight the nation's resilience, and seek partnerships that can contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

