President Tinubu appoints Galadima Aminu as PTDF CEO

Aminu's appointment, confirmed in a statement by presidential aide Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, is for a term of four years in the first instance.

Aminu, who previously served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the PTDF, will assume his duties after the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau.

Gusau will proceed on a 90-day pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023.

