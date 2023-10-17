ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu appoints Galadima Aminu as PTDF CEO

Ima Elijah

The President expressed his confidence in Aminu's capabilities, wishing him success in his new role.

A photo combo of the PTDF logo and Ahmed Aminu [Channels TV]
Aminu's appointment, confirmed in a statement by presidential aide Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, is for a term of four years in the first instance.

Aminu, who previously served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the PTDF, will assume his duties after the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau.

Gusau will proceed on a 90-day pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023.

President Tinubu directed Aminu to serve in an acting capacity until he officially commences his new term on December 26, 2023. The President expressed his confidence in Aminu's capabilities, wishing him success in his new role.

