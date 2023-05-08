President-elect Tinubu, Shettima, 28 Governors-elect asked to declare assets

In accordance with the law, asset declaration is a crucial part of the swearing-in ceremony, and the CCB has given a deadline of May 29 for the asset declaration to be completed.

The spokesperson for the CCB, Veronica Kato, revealed that many elected officials have already started picking up their assets declaration forms at CCB state offices nationwide, and they are expected to submit the filled copies to the bureau before the inauguration day.

It's not just the incoming officials who have to declare their assets; outgoing officials, including presidential aides, 28 state governors and their cabinet members, National Assembly and state assembly members, and local government chairmen, are equally expected to obtain assets declaration forms from the CCB and submit them in accordance with the 1999 constitution.

The CCB has given a deadline of June 5, 2023, for senators-elect and Reps-elect to declare their assets before they are sworn in.