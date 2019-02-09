STATE HOUSE CONFERENCE CENTRE, ABUJA,

FRIDAY, 8 TH FEBRUARY, 2019.

Protocols:

I am delighted to be here on the occasion of the presentation of the book, Nigeria on Firmer Ground, Towards Lasting Peace and Progress.

2. Coming just a week to the commencement of the 2019 general elections, there is no doubt that todays event is very significant as the electorate is being offered more insights into the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration since we came to office in 2015.

3. From the accounts of all the earlier speakers and what can be gleaned from the book, supported by verifiable facts and figures on projects and programmes implemented in almost every State of the Federation, it is clear that our administration has delivered substantially on our campaign promises.

4. Riding on the wave of the CHANGE Agenda which we anchored on making positive impact in the three priority areas of security, economy and fighting corruption, I am convinced that we have made real progress and we are poised to do more by taking Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL of development, prosperity, peace and stability.

5. We are also poised to make life changing progress in infrastructure, agriculture, social investments, and much more.

6. From returning the economy to sustainable growth, degrading Boko Haram terrorists, boldly confronting the monster called corruption, history will remember this Administration as one that did what it promised and charted the path for a future of which we can all be proud.

7. Going round the country in the past weeks on our campaign stops, I believe that our message emphasizing the need to stick to the winning team and not risk returning our country to irresponsible leadership, at any level of government, has resonated with the people.

8. Their stock-in-trade is the avaricious plunder of our national assets and resources, and ordinary Nigerians are quite aware of their conduct in government.

9. Our simple message to the Nigerian electorate is to give us four more years to build and consolidate on the foundations we have painstakingly laid so that we shall all reap the benefits of what we have planted in all sectors of our society.

10. We have proved better managers of our national assets and the limited resources available to us than past administrations, and we are committed to entrenching higher levels of accountability and transparency in the years ahead.

11. As the nation prepares to give her citizens the opportunity to choose their leaders and representatives in the next few weeks, I urge all Nigerians to exercise their civic duty in an atmosphere of peace and security.

12. Let us remember that elections will come and go, but we need a country in which to live. I am appealing to our youths: do not allow yourselves to be used by desperate politicians to violate the sanctity of the ballot and endanger our country. I assure you that the security agencies will protect you as you go out to vote without fear of violence or molestation.

13. Let me commend the Presidential Media Team, the Buhari Media Organisation and other stakeholders for helping Nigerians to understand more of what this administration has done by producing this book, and presenting it to the public.

14. I thank you for your kind attention. God bless Nigeria.