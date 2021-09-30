RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari to deliver Independence Day address 7am Friday

Authors:

Byao Wahab

Media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and the FRCN for the address.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter/@MBuhari]

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 7 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, as part of activities lined up for the 61st Independence Anniversary.

Recommended articles

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in a statement titled, ‘October 1 independence anniversary: President Buhari to broadcast to the nation’.

Adesina said all television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, respectively, for the address.

Authors:

Byao Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari to deliver Independence Day address 7am Friday

DHQ says military airstrike did not kill fishermen in Lake Chad

Gov Umahi says Ebonyi people will not obey IPOB’s sit-at-home order on October 1

Over 2000 bandits' informants have reportedly been arrested since telecom shutdown in Zamfara

Buhari has made Nigeria worse than it was before 1960, PDP laments

Gov Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill into law

Borno Governor Zulum thinks Nigeria is 'not mature' enough for state police

Nigerian troops have killed 85 terrorists as 2,783 surrendered in 1 month

Senate working on allowing Nigerians in diaspora vote in elections

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation