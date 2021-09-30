President Buhari to deliver Independence Day address 7am Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 7 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, as part of activities lined up for the 61st Independence Anniversary.
Media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and the FRCN for the address.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity made this known on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in a statement titled, ‘October 1 independence anniversary: President Buhari to broadcast to the nation’.
Adesina said all television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, respectively, for the address.
