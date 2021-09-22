RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept. 24

President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived in New York on Sunday, to participate in the ongoing 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, is to present Nigeria’s statement to the General Assembly on Friday, Sept. 24.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Nigerian leader would be the second speaker on the fourth day and would deliver his address around 9a.m. (around 2p.m. Nigeria time) to other world leaders at the morning session

He had earlier attended the opening of the General Debate of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

Buhari was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Head of Chancery of the Permanent Mission, Muyiwa Onifade.

No fewer than 100 heads of state attended the General Debate in person in New York, while others spoke through pre-recorded videos, the UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

