A public commentator, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, has praised the reappointment of Mr Boss Mustafa as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sajoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola that it was a well deserved appointment by Mr President who was convinced of the performance of Mustafa.

“To us the people of Adamawa, particularly the APC family, we remain grateful to President Buhari for this.

“We congratulate our son, Boss Mustafa and wish him God’s guidance in his renewed assignment under this performing administration,” he said.

Sajoh, immediate past Adamawa Commissioner for Information and Strategy, urged the people of Adamawa to continue to support the APC-led Federal Government which had done much for the state.

He said that the APC in the state was hopeful of recovering its victory at the tribunal, particularly the governorship seat.