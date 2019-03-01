The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, also commiserated with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and West African College of Surgeons on the death of their distinguished and highly revered member.

President Buhari paid tribute to Elebutes championing roles in health education, medical research and development in the country, through his many leadership positions in the health sector.

He affirmed that Elebute, onetime had left an impressive legacy in the field of sciences, healthcare development and delivery in Nigeria, for others to emulate and build upon.

The President prayed that almighty God would receive the late surgeons soul and grant him peaceful repose.

He also prayed God to grant the wife of the deceased, Prof. Oyinade Elebute, children and grandchildren the fortitude to bear the loss.