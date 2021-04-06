The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday also condoled with the people of Itsekiri nation on the passage of the immediate-past Olu, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, which had been formally announced.

Buhari prayed that the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, would have a peaceful reign, signposted by massive development of Itsekiri land.

He stressed the need for love and reconciliation after a pulsating race for the throne, noting that ”peradventure any dissension exists such should be resolved through due process.”

The president further maintained that as the Itsekiri nation mourned their departed Olu for three months, he prayed godly comfort for them and a smooth ascendancy for the incoming traditional ruler.

The new Olu of Warri was born on April 4, 1984.