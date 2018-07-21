Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

2018 Hajj: President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims

2018 Hajj President Buhari assures safety of Nigerian Pilgrims

Buhari, represented by the FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello, gave the assurance while inaugurating first flight for the 2018 Hajj with pilgrims from Kogi State, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

  • Published:
President Buhari declines assent to 4 bills play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja restated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure the safety of Nigerian pilgrims throughout their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Buhari, represented by the FCT Minister, Malam Musa Bello, gave the assurance while inaugurating first flight for the 2018 Hajj with pilgrims from Kogi State, at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said that government would do everything possible within the ambit of the  law to ensure the comfort and security of Nigerian pilgrims from the point of departure  until they return to Nigeria.

He, however, advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the country and to fervently pray for Nigeria to overcome its security, socioeconomic and political challenges.

“” The Federal Government will continue to provide all the needed support to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims leave the soil of Nigeria safely, go to Saudi Arabia and perform hajj successfully and come back,”“ Buhari said.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullah Muhammad, thanked the President for his support and understanding whenever the commission sought for assistance to diligently deliver its mandate.

Muhammad also applauded the Kogi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for keeping to the arrangement, which ensured a smooth inaugural ceremony of the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims from Kogi at the Airport.

In his speech, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaj, assured that the Kingdom had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the comfort and well being of pilgrims before, during and after the Hajj rites.

He, however, appealed to Nigerian pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi Arabia rules and regulations, which are not punitive, but meant to serve them better.

The Chairman House Committee on Nigeria-Saudi Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Dr Abdullahi Silame, urged Nigerian pilgrims to reciprocate government gestures in ensuring that they perform Hajj, which is an important pillar of Islam with little or no stress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 502 pilgrims from Kogi and NAHCON officials including some members of the National Media Team boarded Max Air direct to Prince Muhammad Bin Sultan International Airport, Madinah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

NAHCON Board directs Kano State intending Muslim pilgrims to go for medical screening
2018 Hajj NAHCON cautions media against reporting Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs
Shehu Abdullahi Sokoto state government honours Super Eagles star with house, land, Hajj sponsorship
Abdulrahman Jimeta Adamawa Governor's Chief of Staff dies on Hajj trip
2018 Eid al-Fitr Everything you need to know about Ramadan Sallah
Hajj NAHCON extends dateline for registration of intending pilgrims
Ramadan Day 14 Fast and make sure you don't go bankrupt!
2018 Hajj Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA
In Kwara State Hajj board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents

Local

Zamfara suffered more killings than Benue, Taraba - Mohammed
Lai Mohammed Despite killings, Nigeria is not at war – Minister
Nigerian pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj Max Air transports 502 intending pilgrims to Medina
Police arrests 3 suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa
In Zamfara Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers, recover arms
1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung’s motorcade
Solomon Dalong 1 dead, 20 injured in accident involving Minister’s motorcade