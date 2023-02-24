ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, his hometown, for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in the zone, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman and heads of other security agencies were also on hand to receive the president while on his way to Daura.
Politicians, businessmen and senior civil servants were also on ground to welcome the president.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders
President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections
Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day
Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku
Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers
Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll
GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections
65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes
JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections
ADVERTISEMENT