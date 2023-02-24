ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, his hometown, for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections.
President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in the zone, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman and heads of other security agencies were also on hand to receive the president while on his way to Daura.

Politicians, businessmen and senior civil servants were also on ground to welcome the president.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election