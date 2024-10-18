Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

The Programme Director and Chief Executive, Michael Oluwagbemi made the call in a statement on Friday given the CNG explosion on Thursday at NIPCO CNG Station, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City.

Oluwagbemi expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the victims of the explosion.

He clarified that the incident was caused by an illegally modified CNG vehicle.

“It was revealed that a thorough examination of the cylinder involved in the incident showed it had been welded, modified, and was not approved for use with CNG.

“The police, regulatory authorities, and the management of NIPCO are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, with Pi-CNG coordinating closely with them,” he said.

Oluwagbemi said the incident underscored the importance of the upcoming Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System, a joint effort by Pi-CNG and relevant partners.

He listed the partners to include the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, the National Automotive Design and Development Council and the Federal Road Safety Corps.