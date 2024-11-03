North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Last week, the President named Major General Olufemi Oluyede as Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to hold forth for the substantive COAS, General Tahoreed Lagbaja, who has been away from the country treating an undisclosed ailment.

Just like Lagbaja and Tinubu, Oluyede hails from the South-West and while the first two are from Osun and Lagos States, respectively, the latter is an indigene of Ekiti State.

This tribal affinity has led to insinuations in some quarters that the President has perfected the Yorubanisation (a term which loosely interprets as favouring the Yoruba) of the security sector at the expense of other regions.

The accusers argued that Tinubu could have opted for an equally competent general to deputise for Lagbaja instead of another person from the South-West

Pulse Nigeria

Presidency debunks 'Yorubanisation' claim

Reacting to the criticisms, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, published a list of the heads of security agencies appointed by the current administration.

The post, shared on his X account on Saturday, November 2, 2024, showed that the North West has the highest number of appointees (eight), followed by the South West (five) and North Central (four).

According to the presidential aide’s list, North East has three appointees, while South-South and South-East have one apiece.