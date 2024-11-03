ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu has been accused of favouring his kinsmen in the appointment of heads of security agencies in the country.

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies
North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Recommended articles

Last week, the President named Major General Olufemi Oluyede as Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to hold forth for the substantive COAS, General Tahoreed Lagbaja, who has been away from the country treating an undisclosed ailment.

Just like Lagbaja and Tinubu, Oluyede hails from the South-West and while the first two are from Osun and Lagos States, respectively, the latter is an indigene of Ekiti State.

This tribal affinity has led to insinuations in some quarters that the President has perfected the Yorubanisation (a term which loosely interprets as favouring the Yoruba) of the security sector at the expense of other regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accusers argued that Tinubu could have opted for an equally competent general to deputise for Lagbaja instead of another person from the South-West

Sunday Dare
Sunday Dare Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the criticisms, Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, published a list of the heads of security agencies appointed by the current administration.

The post, shared on his X account on Saturday, November 2, 2024, showed that the North West has the highest number of appointees (eight), followed by the South West (five) and North Central (four).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the presidential aide’s list, North East has three appointees, while South-South and South-East have one apiece.

Facts do not lie. Below we see laid bare the facts about the regional outlook of President Tinubu’s appointments within 20 security agencies. The label of him favouring Yorubas in the Security set-up does not fit. Nigeria we hail thee!,” Dare captioned the post.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

We can no longer feed - Scores of FCT residents cry out amid hardship

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

FG proposes ₦341bn for emergency road repair, bridge repair nationwide

Lagos APC group begins voter mobilisation for 2027 elections

Lagos APC group begins voter mobilisation for 2027 elections

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Peter Obi splits Nigerians over call to turn church vigils into night shifts

Peter Obi splits Nigerians over call to turn church vigils into night shifts

APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

I used to make ₦2.4m yearly - Corporate beggars lament economic hardship

I used to make ₦2.4m yearly - Corporate beggars lament economic hardship

We're enjoying power but can't afford it - Band A customers want tariff review

We're enjoying power but can't afford it - Band A customers want tariff review

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

10,000 oil dealers may close shop as drop in fuel consumption, high cost hit hard [VanguardNGR]

10,000 oil dealers may close shop as drop in fuel consumption, high cost hit hard

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy [Legit.ng]

Sacked minister promises to fight for Tinubu to the last

Phone charging spots record high patronage in Jos amid blackout

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs