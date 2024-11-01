PHOTOS: Major General Oluyede assumes office of acting Chief of Army Staff

The event, held on Friday, November 1, featured top military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa.

The Defence Headquarters shared photographs of the event on X, captioned, "Formal Taking Over Ceremony of the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General OO Oluyede."

The appointment, confirmed by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 30, comes as the substantive COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently indisposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluyede's profile

Before this role, Oluyede was the 56th Commander of the Infantry Corps in Jaji, Kaduna, a position from which he has garnered considerable leadership experience.

At 56, Oluyede has a longstanding professional relationship with Lagbaja, both of whom are members of the 39th Regular Course.

This transition, however, comes with some controversy. Just days prior, the Defence Headquarters noted that an acting appointment for COAS was not officially recognised under the Harmonised Armed Forces Act.

Despite this, Group Captain Chris Erondu, representing the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, announced on Thursday, October 31, that the official handover would proceed as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluyede's role remains in an acting capacity, pending further directives from the presidency regarding the leadership of the Nigerian Army.