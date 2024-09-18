ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

It’s all lies  —  Presidency says Tinubu hasn’t asked Cardoso to resign

Bayo Wahab

Cardoso, President Tinubu's long-time ally assumed office as the CBN Governor in September 2023.

President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso.
President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso.

Recommended articles

The purported presidential directive to Cardoso became a social media topic on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, after reports by a online media outlet.

The report claimed President Tinubu asked Cardoso to resign because he failed to save the economy and bring the naira to between ₦700 and ₦900 per dollar before May 29, 2024, as promised.

The reports stated, “Cardoso, who reportedly secured the nomination for the plum job through the Yoruba Elders, allegedly lacks the knack to turn around the troubled institution and the poor economy he inherited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cardoso’s undoing, according to insiders, is his inability to live up to the promise he made to President Tinubu in January to salvage the naira and return it to between N700 and N900 to $1 before May 29, 2024, and also, save the economy.”

Reacting to the report, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, dismissed the claims as lies.

“It’s all lies. President Tinubu has not asked Yemi Cardoso to resign,” Onanuga wrote in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that Cardoso, President Tinubu’s long-time ally assumed office on September 22, 2023.

On assumption of office, Cardoso introduced a series of policies to stabilise and strengthen the currency.

However, in less than one year of his administration at the apex bank, the naira depreciated from ₦738/$ to ₦1,656 per dollar in the official market, and from ₦995/$ to ₦1,660/$ in the parallel market as of Tuesday, September 17.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s all lies  —  Presidency says Tinubu hasn’t asked Cardoso to resign

It’s all lies  —  Presidency says Tinubu hasn’t asked Cardoso to resign

Top Jihad commander in Gaza, others killed in separate attacks

Top Jihad commander in Gaza, others killed in separate attacks

Obinna Iwuno, SiBAN leadership and the role of godfatherism in Nigeria

Obinna Iwuno, SiBAN leadership and the role of godfatherism in Nigeria

Nigerians alerted as Cameroon prepares to release water from Lagdo dam

Nigerians alerted as Cameroon prepares to release water from Lagdo dam

Tinubu mourns 40 maulud participants killed in auto crash

Tinubu mourns 40 maulud participants killed in auto crash

You'll be first victim if opposition party wins - Obaseki warns civil servants

You'll be first victim if opposition party wins - Obaseki warns civil servants

We have water to quench it — Bauchi Gov reacts to Wike’s fire threat

We have water to quench it — Bauchi Gov reacts to Wike’s fire threat

Nigerian man makes History as fourth person globally cured of HIV

Nigerian man makes History as fourth person globally cured of HIV

Report claims over 261,000 tonnes of substandard fuel imported into Nigeria

Report claims over 261,000 tonnes of substandard fuel imported into Nigeria

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Eno praises youths for avoiding #Endbadgovernance protest, unveils empowerment plans