Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency

In a statement signed by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, the presidency said it is aware that some universities recently announced an increase in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

However, Alake clarified that the charges are not tuition fees, adding that “federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

“The fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees.” he said.

“Authorities of these universities even made this fact clear enough in explaining the rationale behind these new fees.

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free.”

Alake assured Nigerians that President Tinubu remained committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, have access to quality tertiary education.

He explained that “In addition to the Students’ Loans Scheme, under the Student Loans Bill signed into law by President Tinubu last month, which will go into implementation ahead of the next academic session in September, the Federal Government will also strengthen other mechanisms to support indigent students.”