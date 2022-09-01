RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidency has challenged Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue to name those military personnel who told him that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against criminal herdsmen.

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)
President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, who challenged the governor in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, described the claim as ridiculous and patently untrue.

Recommended articles

He , however, asked Ortom to name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

The statement read in part: ”In a recent interview, the Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, claimed that high ranking security personnel had informed him personally that President Buhari had ordered security forces not to move against the Fulani herdsmen responsible for recent violence.

”These ridiculous claims are patently untrue. If he is as brave as he claims to be, let him name names.

”Let him name the military personnel who told him this story or forever shut up.

”It is disappointing that Ortom, who in the same interview describes himself as a child of God who believes in being lawful and respects the Nigerian constitution, felt the need to spread such a divisive lie.”

According to Shehu, in a period of heightened insecurity, politicians should be working to bring the nation closer together, not risking further violence by ”dishonestly seeking” to further divide Nigerians along ethnic or religious lines”.

He said: ”Fortunately, the cheap, dog whistle politics behind Ortom’s falsehood are plain for all to see.

”He is not the first opportunistic politician who has attempted to sow discord amongst his country’s people in the run-up to an election; sadly, he will not be the last.

”The Nigerian people will see him for what he is: an opportunist flaunting his wares as the country prepares to elect its next president.

“A man fond of posing in military fatigue who expects the country to believe Nigeria’s top security personnel would share high-level confidential information with him.

”To be clear: they do not.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system

Presidency replies Ortom, says his lies insult nation’s security system

Okada ban: Lagos Govt. says defaulters risk 3 years imprisonment

Okada ban: Lagos Govt. says defaulters risk 3 years imprisonment

Jonathan says Nigeria is drifting towards dictatorship

Jonathan says Nigeria is drifting towards dictatorship

Name highly placed Nigerians involved in oil theft - Obi dares Buhari

Name highly placed Nigerians involved in oil theft - Obi dares Buhari

Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria after CBN intervention

Emirates resumes flights operation in Nigeria after CBN intervention

APC: Reconciliation meeting on hold as Osinbajo, Amaechi absent

APC: Reconciliation meeting on hold as Osinbajo, Amaechi absent

2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

2023: Wike accuses some retired generals of using CIA to threaten him

Taraba to privatise government companies - Official

Taraba to privatise government companies - Official

What Kukah stands for by Governors Forum

What Kukah stands for by Governors Forum

Trending

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]

Nigeria warns nationals against travelling to Northern Cyprus