Presidency claims improved national security despite recent kidnappings

Speaking on TVC, presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has achieved substantial progress on the security front.

Ngelale contended that the national conversation has shifted away from security concerns due to the government's proactive measures.

He expressed that ensuring the safety of the nation is crucial for building investors' confidence and fostering economic growth.

"When you look at the progress made with respect to the national security situation in the country, I think it is important to note the reason why much of the conversation in the country is looking at things like the economy, looking at things like political development," Ngelale stated.

"This is really a testament to the fact that the national security situation has evolved to the extent that it is no longer the primary talking point in the country."

Ngelale acknowledged that, in the recent past, newspapers prominently featured casualties from various parts of the country.

However, he asserted that the nation has come a long way from those grim statistics.

"Yes, there are still theatres where combat is going on, but it is really about taking what we have inherited to a conclusion rather than being on the backfoot dealing with threats that are wreaking havoc on our people," Ngelale explained.

Highlighting improvements in the security situation, Ngelale disclosed a positive shift in the narrative in the south-eastern region of the country.

"So, we have a lot of progress. If you look at the south-east today, you would have seen that there is a dramatic change in the narrative in Igbo land with respect to the security situation.

"We are not saying Nigerians should be clapping for us. What we are saying is that we have made substantial progress, and we are going to ensure that we take that process to its appropriate conclusion so that our people can live in peace, do business in peace."

Ngelale concluded by stating that a secure and peaceful environment is the foundation for attracting the foreign investments that the government is aggressively pursuing.