ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]
Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Recommended articles

The Disease Surveillance Notification Officer of the ministry, Sampson Orogwu, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Abakaliki.

Orogwu stated that 25 persons were infected, including two healthcare workers.

He added that “16 out of the 25 infected persons are males, while nine are females.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dead include a pregnant woman and two children.

“The affected local government areas include Onicha, Ikwo, Ezza North, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ohaukwu and Abakaliki with Hausa quarters and Nkaliki areas in Abakaliki recording the highest number of cases.”

He, therefore, urged residents to report suspected cases to the ministry as treatment is free.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Ogbonna Nwambeke, also in the statement, said the state government had been collaborating with relevant partners to check the spread of the disease

He said “We call for the provision of logistics to increase surveillance and community engagement against risk factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are also advised to stop bush burning, avoid eating rats and not to touch any surface touched by an infected person.

“We also advise people to maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene such as covering their food and utensils properly."

Nwambeke appreciated the state government’s provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health workers at the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre to secure their lives and to save others.

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

Humans usually become infected with the Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common in West Africa. Most people get mild symptoms, like fever and headache.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Loud concealed in loudspeakers at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Loud concealed in loudspeakers at Lagos airport

Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Ganduje congratulates Idahosa on his emergence as APC guber candidate in Edo

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Court to hear Fubara’s chief of staff’s case against arrest warrant Monday

Court to hear Fubara’s chief of staff’s case against arrest warrant Monday

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, boyfriend, mother in Abia for drug dealing

NDLEA arrests female lawyer, boyfriend, mother in Abia for drug dealing

Emefiele created so much mess we don't know what to charge him with - Akpabio

Emefiele created so much mess we don't know what to charge him with - Akpabio

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags

I don't know who can challenge us in 2027, Wike brags

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

Bandits on rampage in Kaduna, kill ex-CBN director, brother, abduct over 50

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt partners NEMSAS to enhance emergency medical response services

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu nominates directors for CBN board, seeks Senate confirmation

Nigerian Breweries hosting Timini

Nigerian Breweries plans to increase prices of drinks next week

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident