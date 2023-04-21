Pray for Tinubu, the president-elect, to succeed – lawmaker tasks Muslims

Olajide said that they should pray for guidance, wisdom and divine direction for Tinubu from God to govern the country in tackling economic stagnation and insecurity bedevilling the country.

Olajide, who represents Akure Constituency 2 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, stated this in a Sallah message to Muslims in the state on Friday in Akure.

The lawmaker, who described Tinubu as a man of vision, with capacity to move the country into the desired state, said that with God’s help and support from Nigerians, the president-elect would perform better when inaugurated in May 29.

“The occasion should be used, not just for merry making, but to pray for our leaders to do what is right at all times.

“They should continue to pray for the incoming administration so that its good plans and programmes for the country will come to reality.

“We know that the incoming president has capacities to turn things around positively but he needs God’s help and wisdom with support from all Nigerians,” he said.

Olajide lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his efforts at combating the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

“The establishment and adequate funding of Amotekun Corps have brought peace and tranquility to the state,” Olajide said.

Olajide asked Muslims to direct their actions towards achieving peace and progress in the country.

He asked them to reflect on the lessons taught by Ramadan by promoting and keeping good habits and by helping others.