Pray for peace, success of Tinubu’s inauguration, CYMS DG urges Christians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CYMS DG said that God who sent his only begotten son to die for all was for the purpose of freedom so we could live.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He also urged them to use the Easter celebration to seek for forgiveness from God and pray for peaceful coexistence.

The Director General, CYMS, Obinna Nwaka said this in his Easter celebration message on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christians mark the Easter celebration across the world in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, Easter is very important to us as Christians, haven fasted and fortified ourselves spiritually.

We should pray for the stability of peace as some elements are seriously threatening the peaceful coexistence of our beloved country.

“We should pray for our leaders, for a smooth transition and most especially the successful inauguration of Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima to enable them take off smoothly.

“Though we thank God for a successful general election which took lots of our attention without record of crisis and destruction of property as recorded in the past,” he said.

The CYMS DG said that God who sent his only begotten son to die for all was for the purpose of freedom so we could live.

He said, “so it’s on that backdrop that we are saved and redeemed, however, the reflection of the Easter celebration as Christians must also be about forgiveness, sense of responsibility and making sacrifices for one another."

News Agency Of Nigeria

