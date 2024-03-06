Minister of Power threatens to revoke DisCos' licences over poor electricity supply

The minister said the power supply in the country continues to decline despite efforts to improve the situation.

He attributed the cause of poor electricity supply in Nigeria to the non-performance of some distribution companies and vandalism of power infrastructure in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

Adelabu’s reaction to the situation is conveyed in a lengthy tweet he posted on his personal X page on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

In his bid to address the problem, the minister said he has summoned the “Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting.”

He said the meeting is aimed at discussing the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

“It is disheartening to witness the decline in power supply despite the concerted efforts to improve the situation. The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW. Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN,” the minister said.

Adelabu vowed to hold distribution companies accountable, adding that any DisCo that failed to perform may lose its licence.

“I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed,” Adelabu threatened.