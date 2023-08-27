Power minister begs Nigerians to stop cursing electricity workers

The minister made the appeal during a visit to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor disclosed that his vision for the ministry was to leverage the recently signed Electricity Act, which provided new paths to power provision and encouraged collaboration among states and the Federal Government.

Adelabu vowed that the power ministry under his guidance would push for robust partnerships between the private and the public sectors and build upon the foundation set in place by his predecessors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Electricity Act of 2023 has unbundled electricity generation in Nigeria. So, I will urge all state governors to accelerate the passage of the electricity bill in their states.

“More so, I want to promise that the Ikere Gorge dam generates 20 KVA hydroelectricity. Ikere Gorge Dam is one of the major dams constructed by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to tap the water resources of the Ogun River basin,” the minister added.

Adelabu had earlier told newsmen when he arrived at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia Ibadan, on Friday, that Nigerians will soon witness improved power supply across the nation.