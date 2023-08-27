ADVERTISEMENT
Power minister begs Nigerians to stop cursing electricity workers

Nurudeen Shotayo

The minister promised to work with governors to accelerate the passage of the electricity bill in their states.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [X:@verphs76]
The minister made the appeal during a visit to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor disclosed that his vision for the ministry was to leverage the recently signed Electricity Act, which provided new paths to power provision and encouraged collaboration among states and the Federal Government.

Adelabu vowed that the power ministry under his guidance would push for robust partnerships between the private and the public sectors and build upon the foundation set in place by his predecessors.

“The Electricity Act of 2023 has unbundled electricity generation in Nigeria. So, I will urge all state governors to accelerate the passage of the electricity bill in their states.

“More so, I want to promise that the Ikere Gorge dam generates 20 KVA hydroelectricity. Ikere Gorge Dam is one of the major dams constructed by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to tap the water resources of the Ogun River basin,” the minister added.

Adelabu had earlier told newsmen when he arrived at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia Ibadan, on Friday, that Nigerians will soon witness improved power supply across the nation.

The minister, who received a rousing welcome from his political associates, supporters, family and friends, noted that his ministry was the most criticised sector and so important to the economic emancipation of Nigerians.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

