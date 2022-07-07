Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

The placards were courtesy of The 'Take It Back' movement, which is is affiliated with Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

One read, "UK is not Nigeria. Organ harvesting, must be prosecuted."

Another read, "After destroying our health care system, Nigerian leaders regularly travel abroad for medical help"

According to reports from Nigerian correspondents on ground, the owner of the placards, who identified himself as '"Citizen Gbola from 'Take It Back'", was later asked to remove the placards from the entrance of the court.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu and wife are yet to arrive court.

However, The senate committee on foreign affairs is at the Westminster Magistrate court for the trial of Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the senate, who is involved in an “organ harvest” case.

The London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu west, and his wife to court for allegedly bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

The UK authorities said the “child” had “been safeguarded”, while the police said their operatives “are working closely with partners on continued support”.

Also, spotted at the UK court on Thursday, July 07, 2022, is Adamu Bulkachuwa, chairman of the senate committee on foreign affairs.

David Mark, former president of the senate; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education, and a delegation from the Nigeria high commission, are all present in court.

