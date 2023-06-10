The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Poly Ibadan explains reason behind viral 'ritual' video

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school management said it's not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured.

The Polytechnic, Ibadan
The Polytechnic, Ibadan

Recommended articles

The Registrar of the institution, Modupe Fawale, made the clarification in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday.

The trending video circulating on social media showed where some students were sacrificing and feasting on ritual in broad daylight on the campus.

Fawale, however, explained that the said video was the performance of students from the Art and Design department during their 2023 departmental week

ADVERTISEMENT

”The scene on the video is to educate, orientate and discourage the minds of the youth, especially students, not to engage in money ritual and other social vices.

“Not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured.”

She, however, said that the management had called the attention of all students’ associations to the need to register and ensure that their activities are approved by the students affairs who have the mandate to monitor the kind of programmes to be embarked on.

“The students union should also through their platforms sensitize students’ associations and clubs to project the good image of the institution,” Fawale said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We'll continue to support Owo church attack victims’ families – Ondo Govt

We'll continue to support Owo church attack victims’ families – Ondo Govt

Atiku calls 18 witnesses out of 100 to prove fraud at presidential election

Atiku calls 18 witnesses out of 100 to prove fraud at presidential election

2 outgoing senators reject notion of 9th Senate being a rubber stamp entity

2 outgoing senators reject notion of 9th Senate being a rubber stamp entity

Shonubi great choice after Emefiele’s suspension, expert hails Tinubu

Shonubi great choice after Emefiele’s suspension, expert hails Tinubu

Poly Ibadan explains reason behind viral 'ritual' video

Poly Ibadan explains reason behind viral 'ritual' video

97,591 micro pension participants contribute ₦‎436m in May – PenCom

97,591 micro pension participants contribute ₦‎436m in May – PenCom

Hoteliers groan, seek downward review of fuel price

Hoteliers groan, seek downward review of fuel price

IPMAN hails Tinubu for subsidy removal, tasks him on palliatives

IPMAN hails Tinubu for subsidy removal, tasks him on palliatives

APC berates DSS, police over raid on ex-Zamfara governor’s homes

APC berates DSS, police over raid on ex-Zamfara governor’s homes

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week