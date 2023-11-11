ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

A voter was expected to present his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as a precondition to collecting the money.

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi guber poll/Illustration [The Cable]
Politicians inducing voters in Kogi guber poll/Illustration [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the agents stationed themselves about 500 metres away from polling units, from where they shared money to voters to lure them to vote for their candidates.

NAN reports that the amount given to a voter ranges from 3,000 to 5,000 depending on his personality or bargaining power.

A voter was expected to present his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as a precondition to collecting the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid security agencies, the team sharing the money usually disappeared after sharing to a few people in a particular location only to convene in another location a few minutes later.

Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that they weren’t selling their votes by collecting the money, as they had already made up their minds to vote for the candidates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling