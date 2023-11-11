Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election
A voter was expected to present his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as a precondition to collecting the money.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the agents stationed themselves about 500 metres away from polling units, from where they shared money to voters to lure them to vote for their candidates.
NAN reports that the amount given to a voter ranges from ₦3,000 to ₦5,000 depending on his personality or bargaining power.
To avoid security agencies, the team sharing the money usually disappeared after sharing to a few people in a particular location only to convene in another location a few minutes later.
Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that they weren’t selling their votes by collecting the money, as they had already made up their minds to vote for the candidates.
