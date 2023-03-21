ADVERTISEMENT
Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Zamfara has warned to deal with any breach of the peace following the conclusion of elections in the state.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

The statement was issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the command spokesman, SP Muhammad Shehu.

He said that measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of citizens.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf urges members of the public to be law abiding, shun any violent activity and cooperate with the security agencies,” he added.

Shehu said that the command would discharge its duties of protecting citizens in consonance with constitutional provisions and professional ethics.

News Agency Of Nigeria

