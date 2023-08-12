ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the commercial city is calm and devoid of any protest, with people going about their normal activities peacefully.

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner. [The Sun]
Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner. [The Sun]

Recommended articles

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the command was not aware of any protest by residents of the city against the proposed troops deployment.

“I am just hearing the report from you on the so-called demonstration by Kano residents because of the political situation in Niger Republic.

“You can see we are just coming back from the Passing-Out ceremony of graduands of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, where about 169 cadet officers were commissioned by President Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, frankly speaking I have not given any person or group of residents permit to embark on demonstration because of the political happenings in our next-door neighbour, Niger Republic.

“You can see Kano is a peaceful State and we will continue to provide security to enable residents to move about their businesses without threats to lives and property,” he said.

The commissioner therefore advised residents to continue with their normal businesses as a comprehensive security network had been set in motion in order to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commercial city is calm and devoid of any protest, with people going about their normal activities peacefully.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

Tinubu reiterates commitment to meaningful opportunities for youths

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

CAN calls for thorough investigation into Zaria mosque collapse

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Peter Obi greets Oyegun at 84

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Police unaware of any protest in Kano over Niger coup - Commissioner

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

Seyi Tinubu’s foundation to create over 10,000 jobs for youths

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

EFCC advocates corruption studies in Nigerian school curriculum

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Protest breaks out in Kano over planned military invasion of Niger

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Nigerian soldiers are the backbone of the ECOMOG forces. [BBC]

Heads of State who sent Nigerian military to fight in other African countries