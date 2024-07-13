Police to commence e-Central Motor Registry enforcement July 29

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, called on users to comply by registering their vehicles.

Adejobi said the e-CMR was to enhance the security of lives and property, and rejuvenate and digitalise the motor vehicle registration system to bolster the safety and security framework in the country.

According to him, the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, and operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The police spokesman said the transition to a digitalised system would streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

“With the e-CMR, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine and change of chassis/body would become seamless.

“The system will ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, and enhance the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively.

“It will also, prevent the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.”

He said the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Olukayode Egbetokun, had, prior to the planned enforcement, ordered full publicity of the e-CMR to intimate the public of the requirements, processes and the enforcement procedures.

“Members of the public are to obtain the digitalised e-CMR certificate online at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng.

“For further inquiries, individuals can contact the CMR Command Centre at FHQ Abuja 08117777666, 09169892000) and FHQ Annex Lagos 08117777555, 09169891000.

“Technical support is also available at cmftech@npfcmr.ng,” he said.

Adejobi called for the understanding and support of Nigerians and residents on the initiative.

He said that the Nigeria Police would remain committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security.

Adejobi said the enforcement of the e-CMR was necessary to ensure a safer and secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft.

The police spokesman said this would be achieved by reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country.