Police speak on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC certificate forgery

The Nigeria Police has reacted to the allegation of forgery against the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

An online news platform, Premium Times had in a report, accused Adeosun of evading the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) upon her graduation from the University of East London.

The report further alleged that the Finance Minister forged an exemption certificate – a tool being used by the National Assembly to "blackmail" her to release funds to the legislative arm of government.

The report was greeted with outrage on social media with most Nigerians calling for her resignation or sack by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to questions by ChannelsTV’ Maupe Ogun-Yusuf on the station’s flagship breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, July 9, 2018, Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, claimed that he was hearing about the allegations for the first time on the show.

Moshood said unless there is a complaint filed at the Police station, the Force would not investigate the allegations against Adeosun.

“I am just hearing it (the allegation) from you (Maupe)” Moshood announced. “There is nobody that has made complain in any Police station or Command headquarters all over the country about such. I won’t talk about what I do not know."

When asked by the presenter if the Police would investigate the matter based on the report by a “reputable online firm", Moshood said: "There is no provision for private investigation in the country. If you have any complain, go to the nearest Police station or get your evidence across to the Police.”

