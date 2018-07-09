Pulse.ng logo
Police speak on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC certificate forgery

Kemi Adeosun

Moshood says until a complaint is filed at the Police station, the Force will not investigate the allegation of NYSC certificate forgery against Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police reacts to Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

Police reacts to Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

(PremiumTimes)

The Nigeria Police has reacted to the allegation of forgery against the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

An online news platform, Premium Times had in a report, accused Adeosun of evading the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) upon her graduation from the University of East London.

The report further alleged that the Finance Minister forged an exemption certificate – a tool being used by the National Assembly to "blackmail" her to release funds to the legislative arm of government.

The report was greeted with outrage on social media with most Nigerians calling for her resignation or sack by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate.

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate.

(TheCable)

 

Reacting to questions by ChannelsTVMaupe Ogun-Yusuf on the station’s flagship breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily on Monday, July 9, 2018, Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, claimed that he was hearing about the allegations for the first time on the show.

Moshood said unless there is a complaint filed at the Police station, the Force would not investigate the allegations against Adeosun.

“I am just hearing it (the allegation) from you (Maupe)” Moshood announced. “There is nobody that has made complain in any Police station or Command headquarters all over the country about such. I won’t talk about what I do not know."

When asked by the presenter if the Police would investigate the matter based on the report by a “reputable online firm", Moshood said: "There is no provision for private investigation in the country. If you have any complain, go to the nearest Police station or get your evidence across to the Police.”

ALSO READ: Is it time for finance minister to resign?

Is it time for Kemi Adeosun to resign?

Aisha had expressed her takes on the allegations saying it would be a total disappointment if the allegation is confirmed to be true.

(Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

 

7 Police officers killed in Abuja

The Police spokesman noted that the Force is carrying out investigation into the killing of seven officers by armed robbers at the Galadimawa area of Abuja on Monday, July 2, 2018.

He noted the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has extended condolences to the families of the officers who were killed and ordered the payment of their entitlement to the families.

