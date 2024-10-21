Police smash IPOB/ESN terrorists’ camp, detain 29 suspects in Imo

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Okoye said the bold move was part of the command’s ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and ensure public safety in the state.

He said the operation, carried out on Saturday by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, also led to the detention of 29 suspects, including 25 males and four females.

He said that the operation was initiated, following the detention of a key suspect, Emmanuel Anukuru, 25, on September 15, at Mgbidi, near Owerri.

“His vital confessions enabled police operatives to locate and dismantle the camp.

“During the operation, several dangerous items were recovered, including four pump action guns, two locally made revolvers, five locally made pistols, and three AK-47 magazines,” Okoye noted.

He added that a POS machine, 20 rounds of live cartridges, one white SUV and local bulletproof charms, used by the criminal syndicate were also recovered.

Okoye further stated that the sum of ₦200,000 allegedly extorted from kidnap victims, was recovered.

“These findings underscore the persistent threat posed by these groups in the state.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are in progress to apprehend the manufacturers of the locally made guns,” he emphasised.

The PPRO urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, and assured residents of the command’s commitment to public safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command’s offensive was coming on the heels of a two-day sit-at-home order in the South-East via a viral video sent out by an unidentified person.

In the video, which has caused panic among the people, a man was seen warning residents of the region to remain indoors on Monday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 22 for their safety.

He claimed that the defunct Republic of Biafra was going to launch its flag and Armoured Personnel Carriers in the five states of the region in two days.