Police smash drug cartel in Kano

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Sunday.

“Recall that on the 18th July 2023 at about 8 :00 pm, a team of Policemen while on Highway Surveillance Patrol along Kwanar Dangora, intercepted a Golf series 3 model motor vehicle on reasonable suspicion of the vehicle being recklessly driven.

“In a quick reaction by the team, the driver was pursued while trying to escape arrest, lost driving control of the motor vehicle and the vehicle eventually somersaulted.

“The driver was then pursued and arrested, with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp recovered.

“The commissioner of police ordered additional vigilance for more arrests and conducting discreet investigations to get to the supply chain.

“Consequent upon compliance with the directive, sustained follow-up was intensified, coupled with community partnership and intelligence-led operations, including technical support.

“Positive results of these police actions led to the results of success on 4th August, 2023 where the principal suspect, one Ladi Peter, a 47-year old female of Agwa Kudandan Nasarawa, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested in her residence.

“A total of 61 bags of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from her.

“Other exhibits include two sets of military uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a desert boat were found in her possession.

”Further to that, the accomplices, Umar Saleh, 38 years old of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North Local Government Area and Ahmad Naheed, 36 years old of Nasarawa Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, were arrested and all the suspects confessed to the crime.

”The Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel, directed the case to be transferred to the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano for further investigation.”

CP Gumel has strongly warned that criminals will no longer be having hiding place in the state except if they either repent or leave the state completely.

He warned that the command was embarking on rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots across the state.

“We will sustain the tempo until the security and safety of the good people of the state are guaranteed in our area of supervision.