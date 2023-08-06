ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police smash drug cartel in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

CP Gumel has strongly warned that criminals will no longer be having hiding place in the state except if they either repent or leave the state completely.

A Nigerian police officer wearing a gas mask
A Nigerian police officer wearing a gas mask

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Sunday.

“Recall that on the 18th July 2023 at about 8 :00 pm, a team of Policemen while on Highway Surveillance Patrol along Kwanar Dangora, intercepted a Golf series 3 model motor vehicle on reasonable suspicion of the vehicle being recklessly driven.

“In a quick reaction by the team, the driver was pursued while trying to escape arrest, lost driving control of the motor vehicle and the vehicle eventually somersaulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The driver was then pursued and arrested, with seven bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp recovered.

“The commissioner of police ordered additional vigilance for more arrests and conducting discreet investigations to get to the supply chain.

“Consequent upon compliance with the directive, sustained follow-up was intensified, coupled with community partnership and intelligence-led operations, including technical support.

“Positive results of these police actions led to the results of success on 4th August, 2023 where the principal suspect, one Ladi Peter, a 47-year old female of Agwa Kudandan Nasarawa, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was arrested in her residence.

“A total of 61 bags of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other exhibits include two sets of military uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a desert boat were found in her possession.

”Further to that, the accomplices, Umar Saleh, 38 years old of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North Local Government Area and Ahmad Naheed, 36 years old of Nasarawa Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, were arrested and all the suspects confessed to the crime.

”The Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel, directed the case to be transferred to the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano for further investigation.”

CP Gumel has strongly warned that criminals will no longer be having hiding place in the state except if they either repent or leave the state completely.

He warned that the command was embarking on rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will sustain the tempo until the security and safety of the good people of the state are guaranteed in our area of supervision.

“We are soliciting for more working support from residents to volunteer credible information that could aid in apprehending men of underworld in the state,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Let audit firms probe CBN, not private investigator, experts tell Tinubu

Let audit firms probe CBN, not private investigator, experts tell Tinubu

False teachings, doctrines threat to Christianity – Methodist Council

False teachings, doctrines threat to Christianity – Methodist Council

Police smash drug cartel in Kano

Police smash drug cartel in Kano

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Adeleke pleased with Oyetola's nomination as minister - PDP senator

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Sit-at-home: Kanu declares Mondays economic empowerment day in South-East

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

Chicago court rejects Atiku's request for Tinubu's records

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

COAS rules out coup in Nigeria, says Army will defend democracy at all costs

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

First Lady renames auditorium after Maryam Abacha

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Immigration reiterates commitment to security of Nigeria's borders

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention