Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Recall that on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the immediate past Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, who was seeking a third term as Speaker, and Hon. Daniel Ogazi, a member representing Kokona East constituency in the assembly, were both elected as speakers in parallel sittings.

According to ThePunch, while Balarabe-Abdullahi emerged as Speaker at a sitting that took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogazi was elected at the proceedings that took place at the State Assembly complex.

Ogazi, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reported to have been elected by 13 members-elect including those in the opposition party, while Balarabe-Abdullahi, who is equally an APC member had the support of 11 members loyal to him.

However, explaining why the police sealed off the state assembly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the action was a directive by the state Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Mohammed-Baba.