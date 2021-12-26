RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police say Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested not kidnapped

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

It had earlier been reported on social media that Nwosu was kidnapped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested on Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Vanguard)
Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested on Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Vanguard)

The Police Command in Imo on Sunday confirmed the arrest of Mr Uche Nwosu, former candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) at the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Recommended articles

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident in a statement in Owerri.

Nwosu is a son-in-law to the immediate past Governor of the state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha.

It had earlier been reported on social media that Nwosu was kidnapped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Umunwoke village, Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area on Sunday.

However Abattam said: “This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making the rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.”

The police spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state and advised the general public to always shun fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the former commissioner was picked up during a thanksgiving service in honour of her late mother, Mrs Jemaimah Nwosu.

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the late Mrs Nwosu was laid to rest on Dec. 22.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amaechi says the money Jonathan left behind couldn’t last Nigeria 3 weeks

Amaechi says the money Jonathan left behind couldn’t last Nigeria 3 weeks

Police say Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested not kidnapped

Police say Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu was arrested not kidnapped

Saraki mourns Desmond Tutu

Saraki mourns Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.