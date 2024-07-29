ADVERTISEMENT
Boko Haram terrorists plan to infiltrate nationwide protest – Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police boss called on individuals planning to participate in the protest to exercise caution.

Boko Haram, illustration
Boko Haram, illustration

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Yobe.

He said intelligence received by the command indicated that foreign mercenaries were engaged to destroy lives and property at the protest.

Abdulkarim therefore called on individuals planning to participate in the protest to exercise caution.

As Yobe state recovers from insurgency, the Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, acknowledges citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly.

“While we alert citizens to sinister motives, even peaceful protests at this time may be ill-timed.

“Recent insurgency activities in Gujba LGA, including an improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion, have raised concerns.

“We are unprepared to face additional security challenges,” he said, and warned that criminals trying to hide under the protest to destabilise the state would face the wrath of the law.

According to Abdulkarim, for a hitch-free protest, the protesters are required to indicate proposed protest routes and assembly points.

The spokesman said they should also state the expected duration of the protest, names and contact details of leaders and organizers, and measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements.

By providing this information, we can deploy adequate personnel and resources; designate specific routes and areas, establish clear communication channels, and minimise the risk of violence, property damage, or criminal activity.

“We encourage protesters to cooperate with the Police, obey the law, and adhere to global best practices for peaceful assembly.

We are committed to working with all to promote peaceful expression and maintain public order”

