The Police in Osun on Tuesday announced the dismissal of an Inspector, Ago Egharevba, for allegedly assaulting a civilian in the state.

A statement issued in Osogbo by the command’s spokesperson, SP Opalola Yemisi, quoted the Police Commissioner in Osun, Undie Adie, as saying that the dismissed officer would be charged to court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the victim was hit on the head with the butt of a gun at a police checkpoint on August 5.

He, however, died on August 9 after going into coma as a result of the alleged attack on him.

The statement said, "The attention of the commissioner of police has been drawn to the misconduct of a police officer, Insp Ago Egharevba, attached to Ibokun Divisional Police Headquarters against one Ayomide Taiwo ‘m’ and condemns in totality, the grievous assault on the innocent man.

"The CP has identified, arrested and detained the erring policeman.

"The inspector has passed through force disciplinary procedures of orderly room trial, dismissed and will be subsequently charged to court.

"The command under my watch will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, brutality, unprofessional behaviour and incivility to members of the public."

The commissioner, who condoled with the family of the victim, gave an assurance of justice and fairness in the matter.

He said the police were conscious of the human rights and importance of members of the public in the fight against crimes and urged them to continue to collaborate with the command.