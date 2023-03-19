ADVERTISEMENT
Police restore normalcy in troubled Lagos area

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos State say normalcy has returned to Abule-Ado area of the state after an intra-community clash.

Police officers in Lagos

Owing to the timely arrival of the police, no life was lost and no property was razed as widely claimed.

“Two persons have been arrested and investigation has started into the matter.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area,’’ the police stated, adding that operatives were on ground to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, the state remains generally peaceful and secure.

The police urged citizens to go about their businesses assuring them of adequate security at all times.

