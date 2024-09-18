Police rescue kidnap victim moved from Enugu to Rivers in ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu, announced this during a news conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Disu said that the teenager, aged 16, was repeatedly raped by her kidnappers after being taken to Port Harcourt.

He said that the crime was uncovered when officers at Abuloma Police Station received credible intelligence regarding the suspicious movement of one of the suspects.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives were swiftly dispatched to the area, and they arrested one male suspect.

“Officers rescued the teenage girl (name withheld) who had been held against her will by the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect lured the teenager from her residence in Garki, Enugu, placed her in a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag and transported her from Enugu to Port Harcourt,” Disu said.

The police chief added that, upon arriving in Port Harcourt, the victim was taken to the residence of an alleged internet fraudster.

He said that the alleged fraudster and another suspect repeatedly had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

“The victim has undergone medical examination and treatment, while the suspects are in our custody,” he said.