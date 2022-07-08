RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue Chinese abducted in Kwara

Police in Kwara have rescued the Chinese national abducted by gunmen on July 3 at a construction site on Shao-Oloru Expressway.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday by police spokesman, SP Ajayi Okasanmi.

He stated that police operatives on the rescue mission were still in the bushes to arrest the culprits.

Okasanmi added that the rescued Chinese is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives.

“In another development, operatives apprehended some suspects trafficking in human body parts as they were taking a human skull from Lagos State into Ilorin.

“On the strength of information received operatives arrested a 41-year-old man in Ilorin for the crime.

“The suspect had earlier received the package from a motor park. Upon a search, a human skull concealed in a carton with his name and phone number inscribed on it was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect actually procured the human skull, a horse head, a chimpanzee head and other items.

“The other items were recovered in his house and he confessed he intended to use them for money-making rituals,’’ he stated.

Okasanmi added that Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, commended the operatives for a job well-done.

He admonished the investigating team to ensure that other accomplices of the kidnap suspect were arrested and prosecuted.

He also enjoined transport unions in the state to always cooperate with law enforcement agents in the onerous task of getting rid of crime, Okasanmi also stated.

