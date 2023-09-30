ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

The abducted persons are members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.

The victims were said to be travelling in the church bus to Ifon, in the Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony, when they were waylaid and dragged into the bush by the gunmen.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

“Good news! 8 victims were rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt.

“The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep; on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them into the bush,” she said.

