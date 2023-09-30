Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo
Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.
Recommended articles
The abducted persons are members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.
The victims were said to be travelling in the church bus to Ifon, in the Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony, when they were waylaid and dragged into the bush by the gunmen.
SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued unhurt.
Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.
“Good news! 8 victims were rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt.
“The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep; on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them into the bush,” she said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng