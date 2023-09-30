Police rescue 8 kidnapped Christian worshippers in Ondo

The abducted persons are members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.

The victims were said to be travelling in the church bus to Ifon, in the Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony, when they were waylaid and dragged into the bush by the gunmen.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.

“Good news! 8 victims were rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt.