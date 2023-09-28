ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 6 kidnap victims, arrest 4 in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The rescued persons, two women and four girls, were kidnapped on September 22.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
This is contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to him, the rescued persons two women and four girls, were kidnapped on Sept. 22 while on their way to the farm in Utonkon District.

“During investigation, the police in collaboration with other security agencies trailed and stormed their hideout in Agbanor village, Okpokwu Local Government.

“On sighting the police, one of the suspects engaged them in a gun duel but was overpowered by the police and arrested with one single barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges.

“Three other suspects were also arrested within the area.

“A search conducted in the hideout led to the rescue of the six victims who have received treatment at the hospital and reunited with their families,” Anene said.

The police spokesperson said investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects who fled.

