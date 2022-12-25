ADVERTISEMENT
Police rescue 4 kidnap victims in Enugu LG forest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police operatives serving in Iwollo Division of the Enugu State Police Command have rescued four kidnapped victims in a forest at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government of the state.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved in synergy with Neighborhood Watch and Forest Guards personnel, at about 10am of Dec. 24.

Those rescued in the hands of kidnappers in a forest at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area were three males and one female, reported to have been kidnapped along 9th-Mile/Eke/Akama-Oghe Road on Friday at about 8pm.

“The police operatives also recovered a black-coloured Mercedes Benz car belonging to one of the victims, while all the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Ammani, had ordered tactical operatives of the command to sustain ongoing manhunt of the fleeing kidnap suspects.

He added that the suspects abandoned the victims and escaped due to the intense pressure mounted by the combined team of security personnel to rescue the victims and apprehend them.

