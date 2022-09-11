RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives have rescued three kidnapped victims, recovered arms, ammunition and operational vehicles in two different locations.

Jalige said, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Usman Baba’s directives on rigorous visible patrols and domination of public space by Police had continued to yield the desired outcome.

According to him, these accomplished feats were against the backdrop of a complaint received on Sept. 4, that one Yusuf Abubakar of Dorayi quarters in Kano State has been abducted.

“On the same date at Barde village in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State, the abductors were demanding for N50 million ransom.

“On receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Yekini Ayoku, directed the Divisional Police Officer Ikara to spread his operational dragnet to ensure the victim was rescued unhurt and culprits arrested.

“Consequently, on Sept. 9 at about 2015hrs, Police Operatives attached to the Division while on intensive purposeful crime prevention patrol along Ikara- Tashan Yari road, intercepted a motorcycle conveying three persons riding in a suspicious manner.

“The operatives promptly caught up with the motorcyclists after a high-speed chase and two of the riders on sensing Police pursuit jumped off the motorcycle and fled into the bush,” he added.

Jalige said the operatives upon search of the motorcycle, recovered a concealed AK47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunitions.

He said the identity of the rescued man was later discovered to be the Yusuf Abubakar of Dorayi whose report of kidnap was earlier received by the Division.

“The victim and the exhibits were moved to the Police Station for further investigation while the fleeing culprits are being trailed for arrest.

“The victim has been medically evaluated and reunited with his family,” he said.

Jalige also said on Sept 9, at 0245hrs, operatives of the Command attached to Hunkuyi Division, while on aggressive patrol on Zaria – Kano expressway, intercepted a suspicious Ford Mini Bus with Reg No. ZAR 532 XR and the occupants rather than heed the police order to halt for search, engaged the Operatives in a gun duel.

“The operatives responded gallantly and in the ensuing melee, the hoodlums fled with varying bullet wounds leaving behind two female occupants of the said vehicle who were rescued.

”Upon search of the vehicle, an AK47 Magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live 7.62 × 39mm ammunition were recovered.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the two female occupants were the wives of one person at Kwanar Dangora, Kano State who were earlier abducted by the hoodlums.

“The CP commended the officers for the achievements and tasked them to do more, to reduce crime and criminalities to the barest minimum in the state,“ Jalige said.

He equally called on the public to be security conscious at all times and alert security agencies on noticing any suspicious movement and activities around them.

