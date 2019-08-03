The woman among the five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), who were kidnapped on Thursday, August 1, 2019, has been rescued.

The five pastors, who were coming from the eastern part of the country to Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway for a convention were kidnapped at Ijebu Ode.

The gunmen reportedly stopped their vehicles and took them into the forest.

Following their abduction, Ogun state police command identified the victims as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma.

However, in a statement on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi has said that the only woman among the victims has been rescued unhurt.

He said, “The Ogun state police command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt.”

“The woman who is a Deaconess of The Redeem Christian church of God regained her freedom in the early hours of today 3rd of August 2019 and she is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.”

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye, has called for prayers for five pastors of the church who were abducted.