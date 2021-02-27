The Police Command in Anambra says it has recovered one pump action rifle allegedly stolen from 3-3 Police Station during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The command's Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Awka, said that the rifle was recovered from a 20-year-old suspect.

He said that the suspect was arrested on February 21 at about 11:30 am, in collaboration with local vigilance group, at Nkwelle Ezunaka, near Onitsha, following an intelligence report.

Mohammed said that six other armed robbery suspects were arrested in separate operations, where firearms and ammunitions were equally recovered from them.

He said a 25-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla 2005 model in Abuja, had been handed over to the FCT Police Command for further investigation.

He said two other suspects, both of 3-3 area near Onitsha, were also arrested on February 21, inside a residential apartment in Okija.

Mohammed said two pump action rifles and 11 cartridges, which they could not give satisfactory account of, were recovered from them.

The police spokesman said another 22-year-old suspect, of Ochuche Village, Umuodo in Ogbaru Local Government area, was arrested with a cut-to-size locally-made double barrel gun on February 22.

"On February 23, Puff Adder operatives, in conjunction with a patrol team attached to Otoucha Division, responded to a distress call around Igbariam and arrested a 29-year-old suspect.

"The suspect allegedly robbed a lady of her handset and other valuables at gunpoint.

"He voluntarily confessed and exhibits recovered from his possession included three phones, one pump action rifle, one cartridge and one unregistered motorcycle used in perpetrating the act," Mohammed said.

He said that a police patrol team arrested a suspect on February 26, at about 12:30 am, following an intelligence report and recovered from him one English-made pistol and a magazine.

Mohammed said that eight suspected cultists were also arrested by operatives attached to the command's Special Anti-Cult Unit, during a secret cult initiation on February 24 and February 26.

He said that the suspects were members of Payton Confraternity.

The police spokesman said that the police equally arrested three other suspects, who, he said, voluntarily confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity.

He said that exhibits recovered from them included one axe and a beret.

According to him, all cases are under investigation, after which the suspects will be charged to court.